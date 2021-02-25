‘Bharat Bandh’ Tomorrow Against Petrol Price Hike, GST

More than 8 crore traders belonging to more than 40,000 business organizations, across the country have called for a day-long Bharat Bandh on Friday (February 26) over arbitrary regulations and changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and alleged norm violations by e-commerce giants etc. All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) has extended support to the call for Bharat Bandh and will hold a chakka jam on February 26.

Issuing a statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) the umbrella body which has called for the strike said that they will observe the ‘Bharat Vyapar Bandh’ to protest against some of the “draconian, arbitrary and critical” amendments made recently in GST rules, India.Com reported.

While calling for the Bharat Bandh, the CAIT urged the government to rectify glitches in e-commerce for preventing violation of law by foreign e-commerce companies.

Giving further details, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that not only traders but even small industries, hawkers, and women entrepreneurs among others will also join the bandh.

Here the list about the bandh:

Private transport is likely to be hit as the transporters’ association (AITWA) have asked all transport companies to park their vehicles between 6am and 8pm as a symbolic protest.

Booking and movement of Bill-oriented goods will be hit

Dharnas will be held nationwide at 1,500 places.

40 lakh roads will remain off the road on Friday.