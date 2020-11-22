Top StoriesNational

Bharti Singh, Her Husband Sent To 13-Day Judicial Custody

By Pratidin Bureau
Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been sent to judicial custody till December 4 in a drug case. The couple was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) yesterday (Saturday) after cannabis was seized from Bharti’s officer and their house.

While Bharti was taken to Kalyan jail, her husband Haarsh was taken to Taloja jail.

According to NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede, the couple was only accused of consuming cannabis. Both Barti and Haarsh have applied for bail, the hearing for which is scheduled on Monday.

On Saturday morning, the NCB launched a search operation in Bharti’s office based on a tip-off. They seized 86.5 grams of ganja from both the places.

Furthermore, the couple had accepted that they consume ganja.

