‘Bhaskarabda’ (Luni-Solar Calendar) To Be Used In Official Calendar: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that Bhaskarabda (lunisolar calendar) will be used as a part of the official calendar.

This was decided during a meeting held by the officials of the General Administration Department, CM Sarma informed.

Currently, the official calendar makes use of the Saka calendar and the Gregorian calendar. The Saka calendar follows the tropical zodiac signs and uses a lunisolar time tracking system whereas the Gregorian calendar is a solar dating system that is used worldwide.

However, the Bhaskarabda calendar will also be used by the government of Assam from now onwards, he said.

The Bhaskarabda calendar differs from the Gregorian calendar by 593 years and is counted from the date of the ascension of Kumar Bhaskar Barman to the throne of Kamrup.

The Assam government also decided to have theme-based calendars every year. The theme could include flora and fauna, culture and cuisine, and more.

“In a meeting held with officials of General Admin Dept (GAD), we have decided that in addition to Saka & Gregorian, now Bhaskarabda will also be used in official calendar by GoA. Also decided to have calendar based on themes (eg. flora & fauna, culture & cuisine etc) every year,” CM Sarma tweeted on the development.