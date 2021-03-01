Bhattadev University Launches Six Ph.D Programmes

Bhattadev University marking the celebrations of National Science Day on Sunday formally launched atleast six Ph.D programme in the fields of Assamese, Chemistry, Geography, Physics, Mathematics and Zoology.

The Vice-Chancellor of Bhattadev University, Prof. Birinchi Kr. Das and Prof. Mihir Kanti Choudhury, the advisor to education, Assam government launched the doctoral programmes at the university premises in Bajali’s Pathsala.

The programme stressed on the works of Sir. C.V. Raman, different facets of conducting research, highlights of the New Education Policy, and utilizing the infrastructure and other amenities of the university to conduct research.