Bhavani Devi Becomes 1st Indian Fencer To Qualify Olympics

Indian Fencer CA Bhavani Devi from Tamil Nadu becomes the first-ever to qualify in the fencing sport category for the Tokyo Olympic Games. She will be part of the women’s sabre event at the Tokyo Games to be held from July 23 to August 8 this year.

The 27-year-old’s qualification will be confirmed when the rankings are made official.

Qualified through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method, the sabre fencer secured a spot in the World Cup in Hungary.

Two individual spots were up for grabs for the Asia and Oceania region based on the World Rankings as of 5 April, 2021. She is ranked 42nd and occupies one of the two available slots based on the ranking.

“I am lost for words to describe my feeling at this point of time. This is purely the result of the hard yards I have put in, the unending support of my family, coaches and everyone who has backed me over the years,” Bhavani told TOI.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Bhavani Devi on her qualifying for the Olympics.