Top StoriesRegional

Bhergaon: BJP Holds Bike Rally Supporting Phatik Kachari

By Pratidin Bureau
23

Assam BJP President Ranjit Das on Tuesday held a 35km bike rally across Bhergaon constituency in support of Phatik Kachari, a BJP candidate who is contesting from the constituency, in the Bodoland Territorial Autonomous District (BTAD).

After concluding the rally, the BJP president took part in an election rally Khoirabari.

It was informed that the BJP will field candidates in all 40 constituencies in BTAD for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

Related News

Assam: CM Sonowal Launches Orunodoi Scheme

Silchar: Journalist Stage Protest Against Assault on Scribes

All COVID Centres, Shelters Closed Down In Assam: Himanta

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Backs Farmer’s Protest

Mr Das further stated Hagrama Mohilary, the chief of Bodoland People Front (BPF), will be invited for the swearing-in ceremony if BJP forms a government in the region. He additionally warned that if any evidence of corruption is found, the BPF chief will be jailed.

You might also like
Regional

Assam at loss to explain Bengali language growth in lower Assam

Regional

Meghalaya celebrates International Day for Biological Diversity

National

President promulgates triple talaq ordinance

Regional

BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for BTC polls

Top Stories

SLPRB – DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta New Chairman

Technology

India Plans To Launch Own Space Station

Comments
Loading...