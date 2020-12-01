Bhergaon: BJP Holds Bike Rally Supporting Phatik Kachari

Assam BJP President Ranjit Das on Tuesday held a 35km bike rally across Bhergaon constituency in support of Phatik Kachari, a BJP candidate who is contesting from the constituency, in the Bodoland Territorial Autonomous District (BTAD).

After concluding the rally, the BJP president took part in an election rally Khoirabari.

It was informed that the BJP will field candidates in all 40 constituencies in BTAD for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

Mr Das further stated Hagrama Mohilary, the chief of Bodoland People Front (BPF), will be invited for the swearing-in ceremony if BJP forms a government in the region. He additionally warned that if any evidence of corruption is found, the BPF chief will be jailed.