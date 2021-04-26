Bhitali Das’s brother Parag Das Passes Away

By Pratidin Bureau
Brother of Late Bhitali Das, Parag Das passed away on Sunday might at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), confirmed brother-in-law.

He was admitted to GMCH on April 18 after he fell down in bathroom. According to sources, he was also suffering from other diseases.

Sources said that he was tensed after hearing the news of Bhitali Das being detected with COVID and thereafter fell in bathroom and had a head injury. He was firstly taken to GNRC and later shifted to GMCH and breathed his last on Sunday night.

His mortal remains will be taken to North Guwahati residence where the last rites will be performed.

