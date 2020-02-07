Bhogeswar Baruah To be Conferred with Bir Chilarai Award

Arjuna award winner Bhogeswar Baruah will be conferred with Bir Chilarai award, 2019 by the Assam Government on February 9.

The award will be conferred at Bongaigaon by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Bir Chilarai Divas on February 9.

It may be mentioned that Baruah was a Gold medalist in the 800-meter race at Bangkok Asian Games in the year 1966.

Baruah started his career as a sportsperson as a football player. He founded himself as a racer after joining in the EME department of the defense force.

He was also presented with the Arjuna award in 1967 and was the first player of the Northeast to be awarded the prestigious honour.

His birthday is also celebrated as the Abhiruchi Sports Day on September 3 in Assam.