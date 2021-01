Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that Jonai MLA Bhuban Pegu will contest the election from BJP.

The minister said that Pegu will join BJP soon and will contest the upcoming assembly election. He made the announcement at Silapathar today while attending the golden jubilee celebration of TMPK.

Speaking to the media, he said that everything has been discussed and Pegu will join BJP in one-two days.