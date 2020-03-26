Bhubaneswar Kalita Pledges Rs 1.1 cr To Fight Covid_19

BJP parliamentarian Bhubaneswar Kalita has announced that he has committed Rs 1 crore 10 lakh towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the nation.

In a tweet, Kalita said, “I would like to pledge Rs 1 Cr for construction of Hospital to treat #Corona patients in #Guwahati from MP Fund & additional Rs 10 Lakhs for construction of #ICU in MMC Hospital from my personal A/C ASAP”

The move came after senior journalist Mrinal Talukdar mentioned his name during his popular show ‘Bishleshan’, aired on Wednesday night. Talukdar constantly reminded everyone how serious the issue was and how any contribution would go a long way towards the battle against the deadly disease.

In a move to combat coronavirus outbreak, Assam government has decided to convert Nehru and Sarusajai stadiums in Guwahati to temporary Coronavirus hospitals, revealed Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati will be used to quarantine at least 1 thousand people. Nehru stadium will also be used for the same,” Sarma said.

On the other hand IDSP hospital at Guwahati’s Kalapahar, model hospital at Singimari, Government Ayurvedic College hospital will be used for coronavirus treatment. Tata Referral Hospital at Chabua under Dibrugarh district has also volunteered itself to serve coronavirus patients.

No positive case for coronavirus has so far been found in the state, an official said.