Bhupen Hazarika’s Kolkata house to feature in heritage list

Music maestro Bhupen Hazarika’ Kolkata residence will soon make it to Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) heritage building list. The Member, Mayor-in-Council (MMiC) of KMC recently approved to include the residence at Golf Club Road in Tollygunge in the heritage building list.

Hazarika had spent several years of his life at the three-storied residence. He began his career as a musician in Kolkata and the house used to be the venue for discussions between noted Indian musicians.

However, the KMC is yet to decide the Heritage Grade of the residence. After he had started working full-fledged in Mumbai and travelled worldwide since the 80s, he settled in Mumbai and from the early 90s the Kolkata residence remained under lock and key.

It may be mentioned here that the recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1987), Padmashri (1977), and Padmabhushan (2001), Hazarika was awarded with Dada Saheb Phalke Award (1992) and Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship (2008). He was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2012 and Bharat Ratna in 2019.