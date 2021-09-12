NationalTop Stories

Bhupendra Patel To Be New Gujarat CM

By Pratidin Bureau

MLA from Gujarat’s Ghatalodia constituency, Bhupendra Patel, has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat.

This was informed by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday.

“Bhupendra Patel elected as the new leader of BJP Legislative Party,” said Union Minister and BJP’s Gujarat-in-charge Tomar said after the party’s legislative meeting.

“Bhupendra Patel will be sworn-in as Gujarat CM soon,’ he added.

This comes a day after Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation from the top post.

Bhupendra Patel had won his seat by a margin of 117,000 votes in 2017, the largest margin in that poll.

Assembly polls in Gujarat are scheduled to take place in 2022.

