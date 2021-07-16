Bhuragaon Rape Case: DNA Samples of the Accused Match with the Victim

Assam police on Thursday found a DNA match in the sensational Bhuragaon rape case in Morigaon. Assam DGP, Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said that the police got a DNA match in the case. “In the Bhuragaon rape case, we got a DNA match. We wish this new development could give succour & strength to the family members of the 9-year-old rape and murder victim,” said Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta in a tweet. The incident took place on June 20, 2021.

DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahant also stated that the biological specimen from the victim and the blood sample of the accused were sent to Forensic Lab for testing. Earlier, the 65-year-old man suspected of raping and murdering a nine-year-old child in Assam’s Morigaon was shot at by police as he attempted to flee police custody.

According to GP Singh, the Special DGP of the Assam Police, the accused was taken to recreate the crime scene where he tried to flee from police custody on the pretext of answering nature’s call. To prevent his escape, the police fired two rounds of bullets due to which the rape accused suffered light injuries.



He was injured with a gun wound in the knee and was taken to the hospital for treatment. “The accused tried to flee. Police resorted to two rounds of firing and he was injured,” Morigaon SP Aparna Natarajan said.

Meanwhile, the 65-year-old accused Sayed Ali has been sent to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. On June 28, Sayed Ali was nabbed near Buragaon in Assam’s Morigaon district. The accused man was detained for allegedly raping and killing the girl in a paddy field on June 20. The case led Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister, to pay a visit to the girl’s family and order the police to expedite the inquiry.



The girl had been sexually abused, according to the postmortem examination report, and strangling was the cause of death.

