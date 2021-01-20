Bhutan, Maldives Receive COVID Vaccines From India

Under grant assistance to supply COVID Vaccines to few countries, India has delivered the first batch of consignments carrying the vaccine doses to Bhutan and Maldives on Wednesday.

In this connection, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared photos of the consignments reaching the two countries on his Twitter handle.

“Indian vaccines reach the Maldives, reflects our special friendship,” Mr. Jaishankar tweeted along with a photograph of the consignments.

“#VaccineMaitri begins. Consignment arrives in Bhutan. Another example of #NeighbourhoodFirst,” he said in another tweet.

Maldives is happy to receive as grant, 100,000 doses of Covishield developed by Serum Institute of India – among the first countries to receive vaccines from India.



As always, India stands strong & steadfast, by our side, as 1st responder in any crisis#MaldivesIndiaPartnership pic.twitter.com/Pdi99YxBr1 — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) January 20, 2021

On Tuesday, In a statement, the MEA said, “In response to these requests, and in keeping with India’s stated commitment to use India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the COVID pandemic, supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will begin from January 20”.

The supplies to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius will commence after confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances.

It is learned that 1,50,000 doses of Covisheild vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), were sent to Bhutan and 1,00,000 doses reached the Maldives as part of India’s grant assistance.