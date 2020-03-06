Bhutan Reports first Case of Coronavirus

India’s neighbouring country Bhutan reported the first case of Coronavirus after a US tourist tested positive who travelled from Guwahati on Friday.

Following the case, the Bhutan government immediately shut borders to foreign visitors for two weeks in an effort to limit the impact of a disease that has wreaked havoc in more developed countries across the world.

The 76-year old US tourist arrived Bhutan from India on March 2 and was admitted to hospital on March 5 after he complained about fever where he tested positive for Covid-19, said the office of the Prime Minister Lotay Tshering in a Facebook post.

The post further said that there would be “two weeks” restriction on all incoming tourists with immediate effect.

Schools in three areas including the capital Thimphu will be closed for two weeks from Friday.

The patient left Washington on Feb 10, touring India from Feb 21 to March 1.

Health officials say they have traced roughly 90 people he came into contact with in Bhutan, with his 59-year-old partner, driver and guide all being placed in quarantine. None is currently showing symptoms.

Eight Indian nationals who were on the flight to Bhutan have also been quarantined.