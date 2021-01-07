Biden Win Confirmed, Trump Pledges ‘Orderly Transition’

Outgoing US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the he would be leaving his office on January 20 voluntarily.

Trump was quoted saying in CNN and several other international media outlets that, “there will be an orderly transition to Joe Biden’s presidency,”.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement minutes after the US Congress formally certified Biden’s victory.

Meanwhile, four people died in the riot, while 52 were arrested, after Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in order to stop Congress from declaring Biden as the winner.

Despite the breach at the US Capitol, US lawmakers formally announced Joe Biden as the winner of the elections. A total of 306 electors are in favour of the Democrat against 232 favoured for Republicans.