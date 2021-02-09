Bids Received for Construction of Bridge from Majuli to Jorhat

The union ministry of Road Transport and Highways has received bids for constructing a bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Majuli to Jorhat, informed Nitin Gadkari. The MoRTH has sanctioned the project at an estimated cost of Rs. 925.47 crore.

Gadkari in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha said that the work has been awarded to M/S UP state Bridge Corporation Ltd. The ministry said that the length of the bridge will be 8 km which will take four years period for construction.

The project is being taken up to fulfill the long-awaited demand of local public. This will provide connectivity between Jorhat and Kamlawari ghat of Majuli Island. At present people use ferries to reach there.

The ministry in a tweet said that the agreement was signed by MoRTH CE (Zone V) Shri U.C Katara and UP State Bridge Construction Corporation Joint MD Shri Ashish Srivastava in the presence of MoRTH ADG Shri S.K.Nirmal.

