Big B To Undergo Surgery For Unknown Medical Condition

In his latest blog post, Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan informed his fans and well wishers that he will be undergoing a surgery due to a unknown medical condition on Saturday night.

The blog post also mentioned that the legendary actor is unable to write much.

The blog stirred massive reactions among the actor’s fanbase and messages of wishing him speedy recovery flooded on the post’s comments.

Moreover, Big B, also tweeted in Hindi last night, “Kuch zaroorat se zada bad gaya hai, kuch kaatne par sudharne waala hai, jeevan kaal ka kal yeh hai, kal hi pata chalega kaise rahe ve (Something has grown beyond its requirement, something will improve when cut, this is the future of life, tomorrow we’ll get to know how they are).”

कुछ ज़रूरत से ज़्यादा बढ़ गया है ; कुछ काटने पर सुधरने वाला है ;

जीवन काल का कल है ये , कल ही पता चलेगा कैसे रहे वे

❤️🌹 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 26, 2021

Last year in July, Senior Bachchan was also detected with coronavirus.

The actor was shooting for his forthcoming project Mayday, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.