Colors TV’s ‘Bigg Boss 13’, hosted by Salman Khan, is now only few hours away from its grand-finale. One among the six finalists -Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra will finally take the winner’s trophy home tonight (February 15).

The shooting of ‘BB 13’ grand-finale began yesterday (February 14) & various pictures from the sets are doing the rounds on social media.

The winner will take home the trophy and prize money of Rs 1 crore.