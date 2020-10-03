Bigg Boss 14 To Premier Tonight

It is that time of the year when Bollywood superstar Salman Khan brings Bigg Boss in our living rooms. The controversial reality show returns with its fourteenth season tonight with a dozen of contestants set to enter the Bigg boss house.

Salman Khan will be returning as the host of the show for the 11th time. The new season is expected to be slightly different from the earlier seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic situation.

Bigg Boss 14 will air on Colors channel at 9 PM. Post the premier, the show will air at 9 PM on weekends and at 10:30 PM on weekdays.

A viewer can also watch the show online, hours before it airs on TV on OTT platform – Voot.