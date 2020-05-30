Biggest Virus is not COVID-19, but Fear!

SARS had a fatality rate of 10%, Swine flu 28% while COVID-19 has a fatality rate of 2%

The outbreak of Covid-19, has been described as the ‘worst public health crisis for a generation’. Many countries are taking drastic measures in a bid to halt the spread of the virus, including social distancing, closing bars, restaurants, and schools, or, in the case of places like India, putting the entire community on lockdown.

The situation is changing on an hourly basis and in the age of the smartphone, the breaking news updates are constant. So much so that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested that if your mental health is suffering from the anxieties that the news brings, to limit and ‘seek information updates at specific times during the day once or twice’.

This news is serious and serves the purpose of informing the public about the latest developments in a rapidly escalating global news story. However, with all the noise, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed and miss out on some of the more positive news updates that are still occurring in light of the concerning situation.

Do you think Covid-19 is dangerous? Is this the purpose to settle the trade war between China and America? Is it a Panic created by Pharma companies to sell their products like sanitizer, masks, medicine etc.

Is it a policy to reduce financial markets to prepare the stage of financial markets for mergers and acquisitions? Is it a strategy to sell US Treasury bonds to cover the fiscal deficit in them?

Meanwhile, almost every day Indian media carry some positive news about the Covid vaccine and there is an impression that it is on the way and by winter it should be available in India.

Do not panic and don’t kill yourself with unnecessary fear. This posting is to balance your newsfeed from posts that caused fear and panic.

As many as 33, 38,724 people are sick with Coronavirus at the moment, of which 32,00,000 are abroad. This means that if you are not in or haven’t recently visited any foreign country, this should eliminate 95% of your concern.

The number of deaths in the world in the last 3 months of 2020

6,048,870 : Coronavirus

3,69,602 : Common cold

3,40,584 : Malaria

3,53,696 : Suicide

3,93,479 : Road accidents

2,40,950 : HIV

5,58,471 : Alcohol

8,16,498 : Smoking

11,67,714: Cancer

If you do contact Coronavirus, this still is not a cause for panic because:

81% of the Cases are MILD

14% of the Cases are MODERATE

Only 5% of the Cases are CRITICAL

This means that even if you do get the virus, you are most likely to recover from it. Moreover, looking at the ages of those who are dying of this virus, the death rate for the people UNDER 55 years of age is only 0.4%

Let’s take one day ie 1 May as an example when Covid 19 took lives of 6406 in the world.

On the same day:

26,283 people died of Cancer

24,641 people died of Heart Disease

4,300 people died of Diabetes

Suicide took 28 times more lives than the virus did.

Mosquitoes kill 2,740 people every day, HUMANS kill 1,300 fellow humans every day, and Snakes kill 137 people every day. (Sharks kill 2 people a year)