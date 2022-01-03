Bihar: 14 Test Positive After Attending CM’s Janata Darbar

In a big development, fourteen persons in Bihar who came to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a public interaction programme on Monday tested positive for COVID-19.

The chief minister, while speaking to media after the meeting said that a staff member involved in catering arrangements tested positive for COVID-19 and hinted that the state might go in for restrictive measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Nitish Kumar said, “It is a matter of concern, indicative of the incredible rate at which the numbers of cases are rising.”

According to a PTI news, all those who visited the Chief Minister’s secretariat every Monday for his outreach programme ‘Janata Ke Durbar Mein Mukhyamantri’ undergo the mandatory tests. The VVIP establishment went into a tizzy when the reports of the swab sample tests came in.



“The existing guidelines will remain in force till January 5. But tomorrow when officials will meet to review the situation they will definitely take into consideration the sudden rise and come out with orders accordingly”, the Bihar CM said, the report said.



The Bihar CM also informed that he will visit Gaya on Tuesday as part of his ‘Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan’ and decision will be taken about events scheduled thereafter in due course.

