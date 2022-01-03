NationalTop Stories

Bihar: 14 Test Positive After Attending CM’s Janata Darbar

By Pratidin Bureau
In a big development, fourteen persons in Bihar who came to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a public interaction programme on Monday tested positive for COVID-19.

The chief minister, while speaking to media after the meeting said that a staff member involved in catering arrangements tested positive for COVID-19 and hinted that the state might go in for restrictive measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Nitish Kumar said, “It is a matter of concern, indicative of the incredible rate at which the numbers of cases are rising.”

Related News

Assam | Booster Dose for Frontline Workers, Senior Citizens…

Need To Get Rid Of ‘PSO Culture’, Says Assam CM

COVID-19: Producer Ekta Kapoor Tests Positive for the Virus

Over 1 Lakh Teens To Be Vaccinated Against Covid-19 Today:…

According to a PTI news, all those who visited the Chief Minister’s secretariat every Monday for his outreach programme ‘Janata Ke Durbar Mein Mukhyamantri’ undergo the mandatory tests. The VVIP establishment went into a tizzy when the reports of the swab sample tests came in.

“The existing guidelines will remain in force till January 5. But tomorrow when officials will meet to review the situation they will definitely take into consideration the sudden rise and come out with orders accordingly”, the Bihar CM said, the report said.

The Bihar CM also informed that he will visit Gaya on Tuesday as part of his ‘Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan’ and decision will be taken about events scheduled thereafter in due course.

ALSO READ: Assam | Booster Dose for Frontline Workers, Senior Citizens from Jan 10: CM Sarma


You might also like
Assam

Assam: Man Caught Red-Handed By Wife While Marrying Another Woman

National

Tripura: TMC To Contest Civic Body Polls

Business

IOC Q2 Results: Net Profit At ₹6,025.81 Cr

Entertainment

Rani Mukerji starrer ‘Hichki’ to be released in Russia on Teacher’s…

Sports

Indian Bowler Shiva Singh’s action Sparks Debate

Assam

Amit Shah to Visit Mizoram Between Jan 9-10