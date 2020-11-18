Bihar: 57% Ministers Declare Criminal Cases Against Them

According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) eight of the 14 newly sworn-in ministers in Bihar have declared criminal cases against themselves.

A PTI report quoted the poll group six (43 per cent) of the ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment, said PTI report.

“Affidavits of two out of six ministers analysed from the JD(U), four out of six ministers analysed from the BJP, one minister analysed from the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and one from the Vikassheel Insaan Party show criminal cases against them”, it said.

Eight or 57 per cent of the ministers face criminal cases, it said.

As many as 13 (93 per cent) are crorepatis with their average assets pegged at 3.93 crores, the report said.

“The minister with the highest declared total assets is Mewa Lal Choudhary from Tarapur constituency with assets worth 12.31 crore and the minister with the lowest declared total assets is Ashok Chaudhary with assets worth 72.89 lakh”, it said.



Four (29 per cent) ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between 8th and 12th standard, while 10 (71 per cent) ministers have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above, the poll rights body said.

A total of six (43 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 41-50 years, while eight (57 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 51-75 years. Out of 14 ministers, two are women, it added.