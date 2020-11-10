Bihar Assembly Polls Counting: LIVE UPDATES

The counting for 243 constituencies begun on Tuesday under the watchful eyes of the Election Commission and amid the strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

Election Commission sources say 16% votes have been counted so far till 12:00 noon. An average of 6 rounds of counting has been completed till now and NDA has gained a lead over the Mahagathbandhan after the first rounds of counting in Bihar assembly election results

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav trails behind JD(U)’s Raj Kumar Ray by 1,365 votes in Hasanpur seat.

NDA who was behind RJD led Mahagathbandhan is leading in 119 seats while the Mahagathbandhan in 114 seats

In the Raghopur seat, Tejashwi Yadav is leading by votes in the early trends. After the first round of counting, Tejashwi Yadav has received 2,512 votes while BJP’s Satish Kumar has received 1,785 votes.

In Aurai constituency, BJP’s Ram Surat Rai is leading. In Muzaffarpur Nagar, Vijendra Chowdhary of Congress is leading.

Pappu Yadav of the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), who is seen as a strongman in Bihar, is trailing from the Madhepura seat where RJD has gained early leads.

