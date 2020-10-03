Bihar BSP Prez Quits, Joins RJD

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of Mayawati is part of a three-party alliance headed by Upendra Kushwaha of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) for Bihar polls, suffered a setback on Saturday when its state unit president Bharat Bind quit and joined Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a PTI report stated.



RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav gave membership of the party to the BSP leader, it said.



Yadav released a picture admitting Bind into the party on his twitter and also the party’s social media platform. Yadav, the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, wrote on his twitter handle that the Bahujan Samaj Party Bihar president joined them to lend support in making a new Bihar and remove anti-youth NDA.



After being spurned by the NDA and discarded by the RJD-helmed mahagathbandhan, Kushwaha has forged an alliance with the BSP and a non-descript Janatantrik Party (Socialist) for the Bihar elections, it further said.



BSP supremo Mayawati has also announced that her party would be supporting Kushwaha as the “Chief Ministerial” candidate in Bihar, an assertion that is being ridiculed at by the ruling NDA well as the grand alliance comprising RJD, Congress, and others, the report added.



