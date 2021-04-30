Top Stories

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh Dies Of COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh has passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Patna due to COVID-19 complications.

Singh was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment.

He was appointed as the chief secretary in February this year by the Nitish Kumar led-JDU government.

Bihar currently has 1,00,822 active coronavirus cases and so far 2,480 lives have been lost in the state due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3,498 related deaths and 2,97,540 recoveries.

