Bihar Chooses ‘Vikas’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of Bihar have made the right choice by giving development a chance.

“Bihar has taught the world the first lesson of democracy. Today Bihar has told the world again how democracy is strengthened. A record number of poor, deprived and women of Bihar also voted and today have also given their decisive decision for development,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi, an NDTV report said.

“Young people in Bihar have made it clear that this new decade will be for Bihar and self-sufficient Bihar is its roadmap. The youth of Bihar have relied on their strength and resolve of the NDA. This youthful energy has now encouraged the NDA to work harder than before. Every voter in Bihar has clearly stated that he or she is an aspirant and priority is only and only development. The blessings of the NDA’s good governance again after 15 years in Bihar shows what Bihar’s dreams are, what Bihar’s expectations are,” PM Modi said as quoted in the NDTV report.

बिहार के प्रत्येक वोटर ने साफ-साफ बता दिया कि वह आकांक्षी है और उसकी प्राथमिकता सिर्फ और सिर्फ विकास है। बिहार में 15 साल बाद भी NDA के सुशासन को फिर आशीर्वाद मिलना यह दिखाता है कि बिहार के सपने क्या हैं, बिहार की अपेक्षाएं क्या हैं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2020