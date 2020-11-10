Bihar Chose Development Over Casteism: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday complimented the people of Bihar for electing the NDA in the just-concluded assembly elections, saying the people of the state have chosen development over “hollow politics, casteism and appeasement”, news agency PTI stated.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah also said that the victory of the NDA was the win of the “double engine” development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, it said.

“Every section of Bihar has once again chosen the development of NDA by denying hollow politics, casteism and appeasement politics. I thank all the brothers and sisters of the state from the core of my heart for re-choosing development, progress and good governance. I especially thank the youth and women who formed the NDA government with absolute majority by choosing security and a bright future in Bihar,” he said.

“Today, I salute the public for the unprecedented support the BJP has received in the Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls in various states of the country. I congratulate Prime Minister @narendramodi, BJP national president @jpnadda and all BJP workers for this victory,” he said.

The home minister said it was amazing to see the enthusiasm with which the people supported the policies of the prime minister and the NDA in the polls, the report said.

He said this not only reflected the faith reposed by the poor, labourers, farmers and youth in the successful fight carried out by the Modi government against coronavirus but also was a lesson for those who mislead the country, the report added.