Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Tests Positive for COVID-19

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Monday. He is currently under home isolation as per the doctor’s advice.

The CMO in a tweet said that the chief minister has appealed to everyone to take precautions against the virus.

“Honourable Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar’s coronavirus test was found to be positive. As per the doctors’ advice, he is in home isolation. He has appealed to everyone to take precautions against the virus,” said the tweet by the CMO, Bihar.

On Sunday, the state reported 5,022 fresh infections, 496 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 7,45,399.

