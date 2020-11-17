Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s New Cabinet – Full List

Bihar Chief Minsiter Nitish Kumar, after the formation of the new government, held the first cabinet meeting on Tuesday in which portfolios of ministers were announced.

As many as 14 ministers took oath along with Mr Kumar on Monday evening – seven from the BJP, five from the JDU and one each from the HAM and VIP.

This is the first time Bihar will have two Deputy Chief Ministers – Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi. Former Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on the other hand will be moved to Delhi for a post in the union cabinet.

Here is full list of the new Bihar cabinet :-

Nitish Kumar – Home Department, Law and Vigilance, Cabinet, Election and other departments which were not handed over to any minister.

– Home Department, Law and Vigilance, Cabinet, Election and other departments which were not handed over to any minister. Tarkishore Prasad – Finance Minister, Environment and Forest Department, IT Department, Disaster Management, Urban Development Department

– Finance Minister, Environment and Forest Department, IT Department, Disaster Management, Urban Development Department Renu Devi – Panchayati Raj Department, Backward Caste Regeneration and EBC Welfare, Industries Department

– Panchayati Raj Department, Backward Caste Regeneration and EBC Welfare, Industries Department Vijay Chaudhary – Rural Development Department, Water Resources Department, Information and Broadcasting Department, Parliamentary Affairs

– Rural Development Department, Water Resources Department, Information and Broadcasting Department, Parliamentary Affairs Bijendra Yadav – Energy, Food and Authority Department

– Energy, Food and Authority Department Mewa Lal Chaudhary – Education Department

– Education Department Sheila Kumari – Transport Department

– Transport Department Santos Manjhi – Irrigation Department, SC / ST Welfare Department

– Irrigation Department, SC / ST Welfare Department Mukesh Sahni – Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department

– Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department Mangal Pandey – Health, Path Building, Arts & Culture Department

– Health, Path Building, Arts & Culture Department Amarendra Pratap Singh – Department of Agriculture, Cooperative, Sugarcane Department

– Department of Agriculture, Cooperative, Sugarcane Department Rampreet Paswan – PHED Department

– PHED Department Jivesh Mishra – Tourism, Labor and Mines Department

– Tourism, Labor and Mines Department Ram Surat Rai – Revenue, Law Department

A five-day session of the bicameral Bihar legislature has been scheduled from November 23 to November 27 by the new cabinet. Members of the newly constituted 17th assembly will be administered the oath during the session.

The NDA in Bihar comprises four parties — JDU, BJP, HAM, and VIP. The alliance won 125 seats in the 243-member Legislative Assembly. While the BJP won 74 seats, the JDU secured 43 seats. HAM and VIP pocketed four seats each.

Additionally, BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav is set to be the Speaker in the new Assembly.