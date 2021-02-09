Bihar CM To Expand Cabinet Today

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will expand the state cabinet on Tuesday. Governor Phagu Chauhan will administer the oath of office and secrecy to new ministers at 12:30 PM at Rajbhawan in Patna. Currently, there are 14 ministers in the Bihar government along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Seven ministers are from the BJP quota, five from Janata Dal-United and one each from Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party.



Party sources said that there will be nine ministers from the BJP quota while eight will be from alliance partner JD(U). Earlier on November 16, the Nitish Kumar cabinet of 14 ministers, including the Chief Minister, had taken an oath. With an Assembly of 243 members, there can be a maximum of 36 ministers in the cabinet.