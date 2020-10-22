Top StoriesNational

Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi Tests COVID +VE

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
19

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi announced on Thursday that he has contracted coronavirus.

 The BJP leader’s declaration came a week before the three-phase assembly election in the state

Modi took to Twitter and said,” Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild temp.No temp.for last 2 days.Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning.”

Modi has been admitted to Patna’s All-India Institute of Medical Sciences.

On Sunday, the 68-year-old leader had held a joint campaign with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Buxar and Bhojpur.

The assembly election in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.  

