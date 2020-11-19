National

Bihar Education Minister Quits Hours After Taking Charge

By Pratidin Bureau
Bihar education minister Mewa Lal Chaudhary, whose appointment to the post had triggered a controversy on account of a corruption taint, on Thursday tendered his resignation, barely three days after being sworn in as a member of the Nitish Kumar cabinet.

According to a report of PTI, Chaudhary, who was allocated the portfolio on Tuesday, a day after taking the oath, sent his resignation immediately after assuming charge at 1 P.M., informed sources said.

Chaudhary, who belongs to the JD(U) headed by the chief minister, had been named an accused in a five-year-old case relating to alleged irregularities in the appointment of teachers and technicians at Bihar Agricultural University, Bhagalpur, where he was the Vice-Chancellor.

