Bihar Ex-DGP Officially Joins JDU

Former police chief of Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday joined the ruling Janata Dal United (JDU). The ceremony took place at CM Nitish Kumar’s residence just ahead of Bihar elections.

In an interview with NDTV, Pandey was quoted “What’s the harm if I join politics? Is it unconstitutional, unethical or illegal?”

“I am the people’s DGP. Janta ka DGP. The junta of Buxar will decide what my next step should be, whether they want me to join politics or not… I’m a son of the soil. I have served in 34 districts,” he added.

Pandey was initially coy about joining the political party. He quit the police post last week.

Dates for Bihar election were announced on Friday. Bihar Election will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the votes will be counted on November 10.