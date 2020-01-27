Bihar Girl Returns from China Shows Symptoms of Coronavirus

A Bihar girl, who came back from China, is in hospital after showing symptoms similar to those of the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus, which has killed at least 80 people in China and infected thousands across the globe, according to reports of news agency ANI on Monday.

The superintendent of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), while quoted by ANI said, “A girl from Chapra, who recently returned from China, was admitted to ICU at a hospital in Chapra after she showed symptoms similar to that of coronavirus. Now she is on the way to Patna, she’ll be admitted at PMCH.”

A doctor in Rajasthan, who also came back from China, was suspected to have contracted the coronavirus. The suspected patient’s blood sample will be taken and sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, the state’s health department has said.

More than 29,700 passengers from 137 flights have been screened for coronavirus infection at seven identified airports in the country till Sunday but no positive case was detected, the Union health ministry had said on Sunday.

Moreover, more than 100 people have been kept under observation in Kerala and Maharashtra following screening for a possible exposure to coronavirus as the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday reviewed India’s preparedness to deal with any situation amid mounting global concern over rising cases in China.

However, China on Monday announced an unprecedented extension of the Lunar New Year holidays in the latest attempt to contain the spread of rapidly spreading coronavirus that has killed at least 80 and infected nearly 2800 in the country.

As many as 43 cases have been reported from other countries with the US confirming the fifth case on Sunday. The highest number of cases, eight, have been reported from Thailand.

According to reports, the virus is said to have emerged from the seafood and fish market that also traded in wildlife. The majority of the cases both in China and abroad have a connection to Wuhan, the reports said.