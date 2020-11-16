Bihar Likely To Get Two Deputy CMs

In a major breakthrough, the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar is likely to have two Deputy Chief Ministers.

According to various media outlets, after Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the Bihar Chief Minister, it was announced that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi will be inducted as the new Deputy CMs of the state.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi will likely step down from Deputy CM post.

Kumar will be sworn-in as the Bihar CM for the record fourth time on Monday. After meeting Governor Phagu Chauhan to form NDA government in Bihar, the minister will be present in the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet at 4.30 pm.

When asked if former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi will be part of the new cabinet, the JD(U) chief said, “The final decisions regarding the new cabinet are yet to be taken. You will be notified once it is finalised.”

The BJP had won 74 seats, JD-U 43, while eight seats were won by other NDA constituents.