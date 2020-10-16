NationalTop Stories

Bihar Minister Kapil Deo Kamat Succumbs to COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
73

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Kapil Deo Kamat succumbed to COVID-19 in the wee hours of Friday. He was 69 years old.

The minister was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna and was undergoing treatment for the past few days. 

Kamat breathed his last at 1.30 PM at AIIMS, Patna. The minister was also suffering from kidney disease before he got infected with the deadly COVID-19 virus. He was put on ventilator but his condition worsened.

Related News

PM Modi Releases Commemorative Denomination of Rs 75

Arunachal Reopens for Tourists, Govt Issues SOPs

COVID-19: Mizoram Reports 9 New Cases, Tally at 2,229

Singer Kumar Sanu Tests COVID-19 Positive

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mourned the death of the minister and said that Kamat was a “very grounded leader”.

“He was a skilled administrator and a popular politician. I am personally saddened by his death. His death has caused irreparable damage in political and social fields,” Kumar said in a statement.”

Kamat’s funeral will be held with full state honors,” Nitish Kumar said. 

You might also like
Regional

Human trafficker held in Guwahati

Regional

Sikkim Registers 1,670 Cases of COVID-19

Regional

Abducted stone quarry manager Apurba Kakati released

National

India celebrates 20th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Regional

Death toll rising; BJP lawmakers still busy in meeting

Regional

Barpeta: Journalist Dies in Road Accident

Comments
Loading...