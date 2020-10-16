Bihar Minister Kapil Deo Kamat Succumbs to COVID-19

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Kapil Deo Kamat succumbed to COVID-19 in the wee hours of Friday. He was 69 years old.

The minister was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna and was undergoing treatment for the past few days.

Kamat breathed his last at 1.30 PM at AIIMS, Patna. The minister was also suffering from kidney disease before he got infected with the deadly COVID-19 virus. He was put on ventilator but his condition worsened.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mourned the death of the minister and said that Kamat was a “very grounded leader”.

“He was a skilled administrator and a popular politician. I am personally saddened by his death. His death has caused irreparable damage in political and social fields,” Kumar said in a statement.”

Kamat’s funeral will be held with full state honors,” Nitish Kumar said.