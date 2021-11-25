NationalTop Stories

Bihar MLA Musafir Paswan Dies at 66

By Pratidin Bureau

Bihar MLA Musafir Paswan passed away on Wednesday night at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. The MLA from the Bochahan assembly seat of Muzaffarpur district was undergoing treatment and died yesterday night. He was 66.

The death of the Bihar MLA has been confirmed by the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) national president Mukesh Sahni.

“VIP party MLA Musafir Paswan from Bochahan Assembly is no longer with us. Musafir ji was not well for a long time and his treatment was going on in Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital, we all tried our best to save him. The news of the passing of Musafir ji is very sad. His death is an irreparable loss to the entire state of Bihar. May God gives peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members in this hour of grief,” Mr Sahni wrote in a Facebook post.

He further said that Paswan’s death is an irreparable loss to the entire state of Bihar.

