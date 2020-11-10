Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Leading on 78 seats

The Mahagathbandhan led by RJD is leading with 78 seats while the NDA is leading with 53 in the Bihar Assembly elections. The counting for 243 constituencies begun on Tuesday under the watchful eyes of the Election Commission and amid the strict COVID-19 safety protocols.



The majority of exit polls have predicted a big win for Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, and the Left parties in the state, while the incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is looking to retain office for the fourth term in this election.



If predictions of the pollster come true, which have often been wide off the mark, Tejashwi Yadav will become the youngest chief minister any state in the country has had.



Most exit polls have predicted a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by RJD’s 31-year-old chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, who has thrown down the gauntlet at redoubtable Nitish Kumar, the battle-scarred veteran more than twice his age.