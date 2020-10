Even as the Hathras incident has sparked national outrage and protests, a Dalit teenage girl died by suicide after being allegedly raped by four men in Bihar’s Gaya district on Friday.

As reported by NDTV, the deceased’s parents have filed a case of gang rape. They have named three of the four accused as Rahul Kumar, Chintu Kumar and Chandan Kumar.

The fourth accused in so far unidentified.

The body’s autopsy was reportedly done at Gaya Medical College and the results are awaited.