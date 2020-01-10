Top StoriesEntertainmentRegional

Bihu & cultural shows To Be Brought Under GST Net

By Pratidin Bureau
The government has decided to bring the Bihu shows and cultural shows under the GST net, touching upon a ‘sensitive’ resolution as the decision was taken way back in 2017, reports said.

Official sources said the Finance Ministry, which had deliberations with the state governments on measures to boost GST revenue, is likely to recommend bringing the cultural shows under the ambit of the GST net with rates of 18%.

Singers and musicians will henceforth have to receive payments from Bihu committees and cultural show organizers in cheques and will have to pay 18% per cent of all payments as GST to the Government as per agreements entered into with the organizers, sources said.

