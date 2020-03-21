Bihu functions cancelled in city

In view of the outbreak of coronavirus, the Bihu committees, especially in Guwahati have decided to cancel the cultural programmes in the upcoming Bohag Bihu season. As many as 26 Bihu committees on Friday decided not to organise any cultural programmes during Bihu season.

“The decision to cancel the cultural programmes was taken only to avoid mass gathering. It is our responsibility to take care of the health of the citizens as well as the artistes,” said a member of the Latasil Bihu Committee, after a meeting of representative of 26 Bihu committees of the city.

They further urged the Bihu committees of other parts of the State to take similar decisions to avoid mass gathering.