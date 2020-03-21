Bihu functions cancelled in city

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Bihu functions cancelled in city
363

In view of the outbreak of coronavirus, the Bihu committees, especially in Guwahati have decided to cancel the cultural programmes in the upcoming Bohag Bihu season. As many as 26 Bihu committees on Friday decided not to organise any cultural programmes during Bihu season.

“The decision to cancel the cultural programmes was taken only to avoid mass gathering. It is our responsibility to take care of the health of the citizens as well as the artistes,” said a member of the Latasil Bihu Committee, after a meeting of representative of 26 Bihu committees of the city.

They further urged the Bihu committees of other parts of the State to take similar decisions to avoid mass gathering.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

Cyclone Titli : Toll rises to 12

Regional

Assam IGP Gets Smart Policing Award 2019

National

Delhi Assembly Session To Start from Aug 22

Regional

Moved the nation in 2017, Not an Indian citizen in 2018

Regional

Assam Floods: Dikshu distributes relief materials

World

Oldest man in US dies aged 112

Comments
Loading...