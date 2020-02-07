Bihu-Sattriya to be performed at Filmfare awards

Assamese traditional Bihu, Sattriya and fusion of folk and tribal dances will be performed at the 65th Filmfare Awards event to be held in Guwahati on February 15. Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) informed that a 12-minute slot has been kept for the three cultural performances from Assam.

According to ATDC, as many as 115 artistes of Assam including actresses Gayatri Mahanta and Aimee Baruah would perform the dances. Sattriya exponent Jatin Goswami will choreograph the classical dance form, while Ranjit Gogoi will choreograph the Bihu and fusion of tribal dances.

ATDC chairman Jayanta Malla Barua said that at least 2165 tickets already sold in BookMyShow, while 35% of the total tickets will be available on Awesome Assam’s official website from Friday.