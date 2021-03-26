Bihu will Be Celebrated This Year: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Bihu will be celebrated this time adding that if the election meeting could be held why not Bihu.

Speaking about the 2nd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarma said that the cases of COVID-19 have not increased. He said that there is no possibility of lockdown.

Commenting on the first phase of the election, Sarma said that BJP will get 40-42 seats in the first phase. “I go to election rallies in the constituencies where there is a possibility of winning and I have the list of the constituencies,” added Sarma.