Bijni Toll Plaza Reopens

The toll plaza of Dahalapara in Bijni was reopened on Thursday. Minister Chandan Brahma inaugurated the toll plaza.

The toll plaza has been handed over to a private institution of Gurgaon. The company Skylark Infra Engineering Private Limited will monitor the work of the toll plaza.

It may be mentioned that some miscreants had damaged the toll plaza in 2015 and since then it was dysfunctional.

Here is the list of the rates as per vehicles:

The state government, thereafter, decided to reopen the toll plaza and today it was inaugurated by the minister.

