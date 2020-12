The Biju Phukan Award, 2020 for the media section will be conferred to Asomiya Pratidin newspaper and the Pratidin Time channel.

The award ceremony will be held at Hotel Gateway Grandeur organized by The Royal Affair. The award will be received by Smitakshi Baruah and Rishi Baruah on behalf of the Sadin-Pratidin group.

The award has been conferred to both the houses for the contribution of the news from across the globe.