Bill & Melinda Gates Are Now Officially Divorced

Pratidin Bureau

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are now officially divorced after filing with the King County Superior Court in Washington on Monday.

The petition for divorce was filed by Melinda Gates in King County, Washington.

Back in May, Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they would be ending their marriage after 27 years.

“We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” they had said in an official statement.

However, they will continue to work together at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the duo said.

Last month, the foundation said that the organization was planning a two-year trial period to see if the pair could continue working together effectively.

“If after two years either decides they cannot continue to work together as co-chairs, French Gates will resign her position as co-chair and trustee,” CEO Mark Suzman said.

