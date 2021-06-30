Bimal Bora Reviews Dighalipukhuri Situation

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Dighalipukhuri Review

Assam Minister Bimal Bora visited Dighalipukhuri on Wednesday.

As per sources, the minister visited Dighalipukhuri to take note of the situation after the death of more than 1000 fishes.

He further ordered another test on the water of Dighalipukhuri.

Related News

AFSPA Extended In Nagaland For Another 6 Months

Assam: Plastic Ban In Kamrup

No Covid Vaccine Affects Fertility Of Any Gender: Centre

Heavy Rain Lashes Garo Hills, Bridges Washed Away

It was reported that the death of the fishes was due to lack of oxygen.

The fishes had started dying since Saturday but the fisheries department and Guwahati Police have been informed only on Sunday morning.

The fishes found dead weighed between one to ten kilogrammes. The dead fishes include (as pronounced in Assamese) Rohu, Bhokua, Mirika, Silver Karpa, Kamal Karpa, and Japanese Kawai.

Moreover, it has also been suspected that poor cleanliness of the pond especially with the felling of branches of trees could also lead to the surge in deaths of the fishes.

Also Read: Over 1000 Fishes Reportedly Found Dead In Dighalipukhuri
You might also like
Assam

Ambubachi 2019 – Read Before You Go

Assam

Saffron Bowl Extends To Northeast

Top Stories

Panchyat Poll: It is Cong vs BJP vs AGP

Assam

‘Bidexot Apun Manuh’ Director Commits Suicide

Top Stories

“India To Eliminate TB By 2025” – Health Minister

Assam

Pathsala: CM Sonowal Visits Martyr Pranay Kalita’s Family

Comments
Loading...