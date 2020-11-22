‘Bio-Diversity Park’ Opened In Hailakandi

State Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Sahitya Munishi Upaban’ or ‘Bio Diversity Park’ in Hailakandi’s Lalacherra. The inauguration ceremony was attended by MLA Nizam Uddin Laskar, Algapur, PCCF HOFF A M Singh, Principal Secretary Avinash Joshi, PCCF, Wildlife Amit Sahay, and other dignitaries.

According to a press release, Suklabaidya said that the bio diversity park had different medicinal plants which were immensely beneficial to health. The minister also asserted that government is giving added thrust to Assam’s rich bio diversity by the setting up the parks across the state.

The minister further stated that the government has been actively taking a number of steps to preserve and protect bio diversity in the state.

This bio-diversity park is one such 24 bio diversity parks being set up by the Forest Department across 24 districts under the CAMPA scheme. So far, six parks have been set up with each of them covering an area of 2 to 3 hectares. They have been designed to preserve local medicinal plants and other varieties of flora.