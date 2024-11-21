Yamini Malhotra Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Biography and Wiki

Yamini Malhotra is a multi-talented personality celebrated for her contributions as an actress, dentist, and model. Born on September 20, 1993, in New Delhi, India, she exemplifies versatility, balancing diverse careers and excelling in each of them. Yamini is a testament to resilience and adaptability, as she seamlessly transitioned from a dental professional to a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Yamini Malhotra Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Yamini Malhotra Profession(s) Actress, Dentist, Model Date of Birth September 20, 1993 Age 31 years (as of 2024) Birthplace New Delhi, India Zodiac Sign Virgo Height 5' 6" (168 cm) Figure Measurements 36-30-36 Net Worth ₹4-5 crore

Yamini Malhotra’s Family

Yamini hails from a supportive Punjabi family in Delhi. Her mother, Veena Malhotra, is a National Service Scheme (NSS) Officer at Sri Aurobindo College. Her family has been instrumental in encouraging her career ambitions, offering both emotional and practical support.

She maintains privacy about her father but shares a close bond with her mother and often acknowledges her family as a source of strength.

Yamini Malhotra’s Education

Yamini’s educational background reflects her diverse interests and commitment to personal growth.

Bachelor’s in Dental Surgery (BDS): Yamini worked as a dentist before stepping into the entertainment world.

Master of Business Management (MBM): She briefly pursued this degree in the UK but had to leave due to her mother’s health issues.

Bachelor of Legislative Laws (LLB): After returning to India, she shifted her focus to legal studies, showcasing her adaptability and intellectual curiosity.

Yamini Malhotra’s Career

From Dentistry to Stardom

Yamini began her professional journey as a dentist, later venturing into modeling, where she gained recognition through advertisements for major brands like LG Mobile, Club Mahindra, and Haier.

Film Debut

In 2016, Yamini made her acting debut with the Punjabi movie "Main Teri Tu Mera", followed by her role in the Telugu film "Chuttalabbayi". These initial projects showcased her acting talent and helped establish her presence in the industry.

Television Breakthrough

Yamini gained immense popularity for her role as Shivani Chavan in the StarPlus drama "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin" in 2020. Her nuanced performance earned her accolades and broadened her fan base.

Recent Projects

In 2023, Yamini starred in the Punjabi film "Dil Hona Chahida Jawan", further solidifying her position in the regional film industry.

Bigg Boss 18 Entry

In November 2024, Yamini entered the reality show Bigg Boss 18 as a wild card contestant, captivating audiences with her charisma and strong personality.

Yamini Malhotra’s Net Worth

Yamini’s net worth is estimated at Rs. 4-5 crore, accumulated through acting, modeling, and endorsements.

Sources of Income:

Acting in films and television. Modeling assignments and brand collaborations. Entrepreneurial ventures, including her fashion line.

Yamini Malhotra’s Lifestyle

Cars Collection

Mahindra XUV: Reflecting her practical yet stylish taste.

Hyundai Creta (₹15 Lakhs)

Interests and Hobbies

Yamini loves traveling, meditating, and spending time with her Shih Tzu dog, Oreo. Her social media often showcases her love for adventure and exploration. Yamini enjoys traveling, exploring new cuisines, and sharing her experiences with fans. A fitness enthusiast, she also practices yoga and promotes a healthy lifestyle.

Controversies

Social Media Criticism: Yamini faced backlash for her bold Instagram photos but continues to embrace her individuality. Accident in 2021: She was involved in a car accident but emerged unscathed, showing her resilience.

Interesting Facts About Yamini Malhotra

She dreamed of becoming a teacher during her childhood.

Yamini is a tattoo enthusiast, with “Maa” inked on her right hand, symbolizing her bond with her mother.

She actively promotes mental well-being through meditation.

Yamini loves non-vegetarian delicacies like chicken and mutton.

She performed in a Hindi play titled "Baramasi" in Mumbai.

Conclusion

Yamini Malhotra’s journey is a compelling blend of ambition, talent, and perseverance. From her academic achievements to her rise in the entertainment industry, she inspires others to follow their dreams, no matter how diverse. With her entry into Bigg Boss 18, Yamini is poised to reach even greater heights, leaving an indelible mark on her fans and the industry.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information from sources considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any inaccuracies, and readers are encouraged to verify the information on their own.

FAQs

What is Yamini Malhotra’s age?

She is 31 years old as of 2024.

What is Yamini Malhotra’s net worth?

Her estimated net worth is 4-5 crore.

What are Yamini Malhotra’s notable roles?

She is best known for her role as Shivani Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Is Yamini Malhotra married?

No, she is currently unmarried.

What are Yamini’s tattoos?

She has “Maa” inked on her right hand, symbolizing her devotion to her mother.